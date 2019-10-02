Ekta Kapoor is all set to fly to Busan International Film Festival 2019!

MUMBAI: The content czarina Ekta Kapoor has always been setting a goal for herself and going beyond the extent to deliver the best of herself. Tapping all the horizons across the world, the most accomplished women of the Bollywood industry Ekta Kapoor is all set to go for the 24th Busan International Film Festival 2019.



No doubt, Ekta Kapoor is the most powerful woman in the B town and this is because the filmmaker does not shy away from taking projects which has unusual storyline which would move the audience in a different manner. Probably others may don't take it but whether it is television, films or digital space; Ekta Kapoor has been successful in all three. She very well knows the demands of the audience and knows to sell it to them.



The producer is very known to perceive the content and to execute it in a smart way. Recently, she collaborated with Zee5 to air her show while having her own OTT platform was a commendable move.



Ekta Kapoor recently completed 25 years of Balaji Production and it was a moment of pride and celebration for her as ALTBalaji which is a division of Balaji Telefilms, has managed to have 20 Million paid subscribers.



With a wide range of TV Serials, films, and web shows, there is no screen that is untouched and unconquered by the content queen, Ekta Kapoor who has spread her wings with a diverse range of genres across screens.



Her recent production Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana is making a laudest noise on the box office as people are loving every bit of the film.