Ekta Kapoor joins hand with Guneet Monga for 'Pagglait'

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2019 04:26 PM

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor will co-produce the upcoming film "Pagglait" with Guneet Monga. The film stars Sanya Malhotra.

Monga, who won an Oscar in the Best Documetary (Short Subject) category for producing "Period: End Of Sentence" last year, is among "the most relevant voices" in Indian cinema, said Ekta.

"Guneet is one of the most relevant voices in Indian cinema today. When I heard the very concept of the film, I knew we had to do this together," said Ekta, making the announcement on the occasion of Monga's birthday on Thursday.

As Ekta's banner Balaji Telefilms and Sikhya Entertainment, founded by Monga, decided to embark on the joint production, Monga said: "We are glad to bring a concept as quirky as 'Pagglait' on screen with Sanya Malhotra leading the film, and a powerhouse like Balaji Telefilms backing this one.

Our film tells the story of a young girl as she discovers her purpose and identity amidst looming questions about love and belonging in the neo-modern smalltown India."

(SOURCE :IANS) 

Tags > Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Pagglait, Sanya Malhotra, Balaji Telefilms, TellyChakkar,

