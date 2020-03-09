News

Ekta Kapoor talks about Dino Morea's character inspired by Tusshar Kapoor in 'Mentalhood'; "single parent has the additional responsibility"

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2020 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: The ALTBalaji and ZEE5's latest series titled 'Mentalhood' is all set to finally release on 11th March 2020 and the audiences can't keep calm as the series has taken instances from real life and this entire roller coaster is very relatable. The entire series is about motherhood where the mother herself manages the kids, house, work, basically everything and aces it all. Talking about reality attached to this subject Ekta Kapoor comments on the character played by Dino Morea, the only male parent in the lead cast.

Ekta Kapoor says the character is inspired by her brother Tusshar Kapoor and adding more on the parenting part she says, "A single parent has the additional responsibility of making certain that his child doesn’t feel the absence of the other parent. He must be told that he has one parent who can love him enough to suffice for two"

This is surely one of the strongest messages the content czarina is placing forward to the millions of people watching her. The producer is again acing all the fronts when it comes to delivering the best of content.

Her upcoming, Mentalhood is a series based on the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children.

Mentalhood is all set to take the audiences with a rollercoaster ride from 11th March 2020. Do mark your calendars!

Tags ALTBalaji Zee5 Mentalhood Ekta Kapoor Instagram TellyChakkar

