Ekta Kapoor wishes father Jeetendra on his birthday with a heartwarming note

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Jeetendra, who was fondly called as the jumping jack by his fans, had ruled millions of hearts with his impeccable acting prowess, versatility, and energetic dancing skills. And while he isn’t active anymore on the big screen, he still enjoys a massive fan following. So, when he turned 78 today, he was showered with best wishes from his fans and friends from across the world.

Te best one came from his daughter Ekta Kapoor. The television czarina posted a beautiful video of Jeetendra which had a compilation of unseen pictures of the Himmatwala star. In the video, the yesteryear star was seen enjoying some happy moments with his wife Shobha Kapoor, daughter Ekta, son Tusshar Kapoor, and grandchildren Laksshya and Ravie.

The video was followed by a heart-warming message from Ekta in the caption as she lauded her father for his positive approach towards life. Calling Jeetendra as her role model, she wrote, Happie bday papa! May u stay happy n have a long joyous life.'

Have a look.

