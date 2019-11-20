News

Ekta Kapoor's birthday wish for brother Tusshar Kapoor is pure sibling goals

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
20 Nov 2019 04:30 PM

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is the undisputed queen of daily shows and there's no doubt. The diva who is referred to as the Soap Queen has given a number of memorable and hit shows since many years.

We all know Ekta is a complete family person and shares a great bond with her brother Tusshar Kapoor who is also a well-known Bollywood actor.

Today being Tusshar's birthday, Ekta took to Instagram to wish her brother in the sweetest way. The famous producer posted a video where we can see Ekta sharing some memorable moments with Tusshar and her nephew Laksshya.

Take a look at the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happie bday my hero!!!! @tusshark89

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektaravikapoor) on

Laksshya

