Ekta Kapoor's birthday wish for brother Tusshar Kapoor is pure sibling goals

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is the undisputed queen of daily shows and there's no doubt. The diva who is referred to as the Soap Queen has given a number of memorable and hit shows since many years.



We all know Ekta is a complete family person and shares a great bond with her brother Tusshar Kapoor who is also a well-known Bollywood actor.



Today being Tusshar's birthday, Ekta took to Instagram to wish her brother in the sweetest way. The famous producer posted a video where we can see Ekta sharing some memorable moments with Tusshar and her nephew Laksshya.



Take a look at the video:

Laksshya