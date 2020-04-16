Ekta Kapoor's series are making a re-run at the prime-time on popular TV channels

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is an Indian television producer, film producer, director and the creative head of Balaji Telefilms who is appropriately known as the content queen or the content czarina. She brings to us a wide variety of content on television, cinemas and OTT platforms. She is the woman behind it all and brings the viewers back to back splendid content!

Taking to recent events, the pandemic has caused all of us to go on a lock-down. This has brought about a halt in the production of new content for television. At this difficult time Ekta Kapoor's old and classic content saves the day. Her previously released series are being run at prime time on popular channels.

Some of her shows from the digital platforms namely Baarish, Kehne ko Humsafar, Karle tu bhi Mohabbat are being played on a TV channel for the first time to bring us some spectacular new entertainment.

One of her old TV shows Naagin, which is a fantasy thriller series that traces the lives of shape-shifting serpent women, has been re-running it's first season on TV again. Naagin is one of her mega-hits which graced the audience with 4 seasons and brings to them hours of awesome entertainment.

Hum Paanch is a comedy series by Ekta Kapoor which is the story of a middle-class white-collar worker, who always finds himself in trouble because of his five daughters. The show has been brought back to the television on immense demand due to its previously owned popularity. The list of Ekta's awe-striking series doesn't stop to continue which is the reason why she is called the content czarina.

However, the audience is glad to enjoy Ekta Kappor's television series during the lock-down as they are a much-needed stress relief and incredible form of entertainment. Ekta is definitely a three format queen where she transformed the sphere of television, to begin with.

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor is always vigorous and is bringing the audience more and more content one after another- Next in the works being, Ek Villain 2 and next, Pagglait along with much more in the pipeline for us to be entertained.