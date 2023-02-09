Ektaa R Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana maintains strong and steady pace after a week as well! Total stands at 71.7 Cr.

MUMBAI: Its been a week for the release of Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurranna and still it is ruling the hearts of the masses. The comedy entertainer is still attractive audience to the theater in abundance and is benefiting the box office with its collection. The film on this Friday collected 4.70 Cr. The film has set the cash registers ringing across the country and has made family audiences go gaga over it. It opened to positive reviews and has been lauded for its fun element, humor, the story, and the screenplay. Dream Girl 2 has emerged as the actor's highest opener with a collection of 10.69 crores and the total stands at 71.7 Cr. 

Dream Girl 2 has not only performed well over the weekends, it has been equally adept at fetching good numbers on weekdays as well. Since the film raked 10.69 crores on the opening day, it continues to prove its merit in the rest of the days. Ahead of which the film continued its dream run with the collection of 14.02 Cr. On day 2, Saturday, 16 Cr. On day 3, Sunday, 5.42 Cr. On day 4, Monday, 5.87 Cr. On day 5, Tuesday, 7.50 Cr. On day 6, Wednesday 7.50 Cr. on day 7, Thursday and 4.70 Cr. on day 8, Friday. With this Dream Girl 2 has certainly made a strong grip at the box office. 

Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 has arrived as a game changer for the versatile actor Ayushmann Khurranna and the film unleashed his box office potential by pushing him into the envelope of box office. Besides his box office performance, Ayushmann Khurrana's transformation into both characters has received unanimous from the audiences.

Dream Girl 2's biggest strength lies in the fact that it showcases the comedy in the best way possible. As the film has entered into the second week, The stupendous run of the film is sure to continue in the another as well. The widely acclaimed and enjoyed entertainer of the year has stayed true to its promise and has utilized the potential of its entire star cast in the best way possible. 

Dream Girl 2 produced by Ektaa R Kapoor & Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The film boasts a talented star-cast of actors such as Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi and is now screening in cinemas.

