Electrifying! From Sam Bahadur to Chhava: Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's exciting film lineup for 2023 and 2024

MUMBAI: One of the most gifted young actors working in Bollywood now is Vicky Kaushal, and his upcoming filmography seems promising. Recently, the actor dazzled the audience with his portrayal of The Great Indian Family. Vicky was praised for his subtle portrayal in the comedy-drama directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra, which received mixed reviews. He portrayed a young man who, upon meeting his girlfriend's family for the first time, finds himself in a humorous scenario.

Sam Bahadhur

Manushi Chillar plays his love interest in the movie as well. The actor's next Sam Bahadhur is currently generating a lot of buzz. The film's teaser will debut and be broadcast on October 13 during the thrilling India vs. Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match. Here is a look at his next movies, which will undoubtedly further solidify his status as a bankable young star in Bollywood.

Chhava

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj and the second emperor of the Maratha Empire, is the subject of this historical drama movie, Chhava. Vicky Kaushal portrays the courageous and gallant monarch who, while in power, had to contend with numerous obstacles and foes. Rashmika Mandanna plays his wife Yesubai in the movie. Laxman Utekar is the film's director, and Maddock Films is in charge of production. In 2024, the movie is anticipated to be released.

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

Karan Johar and Anand Tiwari collaborated on the romantic musical movie Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Vicky Kaushal portrays a singer-songwriter who develops feelings for Triptii Dimri's character, a music journalist. Ammy Virk plays both his best friend and his antagonist in the movie. Amit Trivedi will write the film's original songs, and Amitabh Bhattacharya will write the lyrics. The movie has not yet been given a release date.

