News

Elli AvRam channels Jolie's Tomb Raider look

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2020 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Elli AvrRams look from "Malang" has garnered wide praise, and pictures from her look test reminds one of Angelina Jolies Lara Croft from Hollywood film "Tomb Raider".

Elli can be seen in different poses, as she looks at the camera with intensity. She is wearing a black vest, pants and shoes - giving major "Tomb Raider" vibes.

On the professional front, Elli is enjoying the success of filmmaker Mohit Suri's "Malang", which has collected over Rs 50 crore at the box-office since its release.

"Malang" released on February 7. It stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It is a romantic action thriller film produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Jay Shewakramani.

Tags Actress Elli AvrRams Malang Angelina Jolies Lara Croft Tomb Raider Mohit Suri Aditya Roy Kapur Disha Patani Anil Kapoor Kunal Kemmu Luv Ranjan Ankur Garg Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar Jay Shewakramani TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol season 11 finale

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan actors on Indian Idol...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Zee TV launches ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Zee TV launches ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here