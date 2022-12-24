Emergency: These BTS pictures of Kangana Ranaut starrer, show the actress is quite hard-working as a filmmaker 

MUMBAI : There’s no doubt that Kangana Ranaut is one of the best actresses we have in Bollywood. Her first directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which she co-directed with Krish, and now, she is directing Emergency in which she will be seen playing the role of late former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.



While of course, we are expecting that Kangana will nail it as Indira Gandhi on the big screens, everyone is keen to know how her direction will turn out to be. The actress has been sharing many BTS pictures on Instagram from the sets and we have to say that the pictures show that Kangana has been working quite hard as a filmmaker.

Check out the BTS pictures of Emergency below…

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Suman, Vishak Nair, and Satish Kaushik. Kangana is not just playing the lead role and directing, but she is also the producer of the movie.



When the first teaser of Emergency was released, it received a mixed response. While some praised Kangana for being perfect as Indira Gandhi, some felt that she was making a mockery of the former Prime Minister of the country.



The release date of Emergency is not yet announced, but we can expect the film to hit the big screens next year.

Talking about other films of Kangana, the actress will be seen in Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Sita: The Incarnation, and Noti Binodini biopic. Kangana has a great lineup of films ahead.



