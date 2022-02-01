EMOTIONAL INSIGHT! Deepika Padukone goes deep into her perspective of infidelity

MUMBAI: In the past, Deepika Padukone had opened up about her previous relationship where she was cheated on by her ex-boyfriend. After dating Ranveer Singh for 6 long years, she got married to him in 2019.

Deepika is now busy promoting her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. The movie talks about infidelity in relationships nowadays.

Deepika shared her views to an entertainment portal saying, "It’s a deal-breaker for me. Though I feel like it’s far more complicated than just giving a straightforward answer like ‘Oh it’s a deal-breaker for me’, I think there are so many factors that come into play. Like ‘how much does that relationship mean to you,’ ‘how much are both people willing to work at it,’ ‘was it a mistake’, ‘is it a habit’, I think there’s just so many things that come into play. People make mistakes. A lot of times people make the choices that they do for various reasons."

She further added, "As a society, people are ‘conditioned to think that infidelity is sort of a bad thing.’ However, if one puts themselves in the shoes of a therapist or counsellor, then they understand ‘why the person did what they did.’ “You start looking at it very differently. This is not to say that I am okay with it and that I am not okay with it."

Meanwhile, the makers of Gehraiyaan have released the title track that has a mysterious melody wrapped in an elegant music arrangement, and engaging lyrics that speaks to us directly giving us what the feeling of love and longing is. The track is composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and Savera and designed by Ankur Tewari. It’s written by Kausar Munir. The title track, a Hindi adaptation of the original song, Frontline, has been performed by the same artists, and is sung by Lothika Jha. The music features a unique sound brought to life with the arrangement of violins, organs, snare on reverb. And the lyrics perfectly communicate the intense narrative of the film and its characters.

Gehraiyaan stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa as leads, and outstanding artistes like Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

The movie is directed by Shakun Batra and it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 11, 2022

