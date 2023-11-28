Emotional! Today marks 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho and Karan Johar’s emotional post will leave you in tears, check it out

Now, Karan Johar’s emotional post has touched everyone’s heart and there are fans who want a re-release of the movie.
MUMBAI : Dostana, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Wake Up Sid, Student of the Year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Hasee Toh Phasee, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Ungli, Kapoor & Sons, Dear Zindagi, and many more films are among the many unforgettable ones that Dharma Productions have produced.

Many of the Shah Rukh Khan films remain popular with viewers, and one film that is frequently mentioned and cherished is the one starring Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, and Shah Rukh Khan - Kal Ho Naa Ho. The film was directed by Nikhil Advani and told a very special and touching love story.

Preity Zinta portrayed Naina Catherine Kapur in the film, Shah Rukh Khan took on the role of Aman Mathur, and Saif Ali Khan played the role of Rohit Patel. The movie is about a love triangle in which Naina falls in love with Aman, but he can't tell her about his feelings because of a secret, so he sets her up with her best friend Rohit.

Now today, the movie has marked its 20 years and the fans have gone nostalgic with Karan Johar’s post for the movie. A few days ago, Dharma Productions had posted a story with nothing but the famous heartbeat sound in the post.

The audience has shown their immense love for the film over the years, and some of them are still in shock that it has been 20 years. Whether it is the heartbeat sound or the music that plays after, or Aman's final run to meet Naina, where he reveals his feelings and his condition to her, or even the lighthearted scenes between Rohit and Aman and the unforgettable "Kantaben scene," the audience has shown their love for the film.

Now, Karan Johar’s emotional post has touched everyone’s heart and there are fans who want a re-release of the movie. Here let’s take a look at the post below:

The fans of the movie have really gone back 20 years after seeing this post. As we can see in the post, there are so many memorable scenes from the movie that are touching our hearts and bringing tears to our eyes.

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

About Author

