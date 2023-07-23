Emotional! When Rishi Kapoor spoke about regretting not being a friend to son Ranbir Kapoor: “I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be”

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor was one of the legendary actors of the Indian film industry. His films like Prem Rog, Amar Akbar Anthony, Sagar, and so many others are still remembered today. His debut film Bobby first brought him into the limelight which was a huge success. His pairing with a young Dimple Kapadia is still remembered today.

Also Read-Rishi Kapoor does a Raj Kapoor in Chashme Baddoor

Rishi and son Ranbir’s father-son relationship was always under scrutiny as they shared a sweet and sour relationship. They might not have been the best of buddies but they were there by each other’s side when needed the most. Rishi passed away in April 2020 after battling leukemia for 2 years. In his tell-all book ‘Khullam Khulla’, Rishi has written about how he regretted not being a friend to his son, Ranbir.

Rishi wrote, “The distance that exists between us is similar to the one between my father and me. Ranbir and I see each other through this space but can’t feel each other. At least, I can’t. There are times when I feel I’ve missed out on being a friend to my son. I was a strict father because I was brought up to believe that’s how a father should be. In one of his interviews, Ranbir said, ‘My father is not a friend. He is a father. I can’t backslap him and joke around with him.’ He is a friend to Neetu but not to me, and that’s something I deeply regret.”

Also Read-Rishi Kapoor does a Raj Kapoor in Chashme Baddoor

Ranbir who wrote the foreword for the book wrote, “I am closer to my mother. I feel that Dad modeled his relationship with me on the one he shared with his own father. And it is true that I have never crossed a certain line with him. But there is no sense of loss or vacuum here. I do wish sometimes that I could be friendlier with him or even spend more time with him.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi