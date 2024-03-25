Emraan Hashmi reveals if Jannat 3 is happening soon, read on

MUMBAI: Murder and Jannat- Emraan Hashmi was on a dream run with these franchises. The actor tasted immense success with both, and Jannat especially helped him cement his bankable star status at that point. Both were franchises with great soundtracks and engaging stories.

Also read -Woah! Emraan Hashmi reveals about being 'skeptical' of playing a villain in Tiger 3

It therefore is surprising that there's been no update on a possible Jannat 3. But when HT City caught up with the actor, he spilled the beans on why it isn't happening anytime soon.

He said, “I would love to do that, probably old wine in a new bottle. The makers (Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt) have to come together again to make it happen, which I unfortunately don’t see happening. It’s a team, right? If by some stroke of luck or miracle that happens, it will happen. Till then my life goes on, I do what I love most- acting. I have a couple of projects going to be announced, solo films which are kind of that streak which audiences have loved to see me in, the bad boy. I will try to kickstart that again."

Also read - Woah! Emraan Hashmi reveals about being 'skeptical' of playing a villain in Tiger 3

Hashmi was seen recently in the web show Showtime and the film Ae Watan Mere Watan. 2023 saw him returning to the mainstream spotlight with Tiger 3, playing the antagonist opposite Salman Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times