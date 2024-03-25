Emraan Hashmi reveals if Jannat 3 is happening soon, read on

Murder and Jannat- Emraan Hashmi was on a dream run with these franchises. The actor tasted immense success with both, and Jannat especially helped him cement his bankable star status at that point.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 04:00
movie_image: 
Emraan

MUMBAI: Murder and Jannat- Emraan Hashmi was on a dream run with these franchises. The actor tasted immense success with both, and Jannat especially helped him cement his bankable star status at that point. Both were franchises with great soundtracks and engaging stories.

Also read -Woah! Emraan Hashmi reveals about being 'skeptical' of playing a villain in Tiger 3

It therefore is surprising that there's been no update on a possible Jannat 3. But when HT City caught up with the actor, he spilled the beans on why it isn't happening anytime soon.

He said, “I would love to do that, probably old wine in a new bottle. The makers (Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt) have to come together again to make it happen, which I unfortunately don’t see happening. It’s a team, right? If by some stroke of luck or miracle that happens, it will happen. Till then my life goes on, I do what I love most- acting. I have a couple of projects going to be announced, solo films which are kind of that streak which audiences have loved to see me in, the bad boy. I will try to kickstart that again."

Also read - Woah! Emraan Hashmi reveals about being 'skeptical' of playing a villain in Tiger 3

Hashmi was seen recently in the web show Showtime and the film Ae Watan Mere Watan. 2023 saw him returning to the mainstream spotlight with Tiger 3, playing the antagonist opposite Salman Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

murder Jannat Emraan Hashmi Showtime Ae Watan Mere Watan Prime Bollywood digital OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 04:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Karan Kundra opens up about the challenges he has faced in his career
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been part of many...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Durva furious to see Ishaan gifting a saree to Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ankita Lokhande adds a playful touch to Holi by Smearing colors on husband Vicky Jain's Face; He says ‘Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath…’
MUMBAI: In the world of entertainment, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most sought-after couples. The...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj shocked to witness Kavya's smartness
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero', Not Don 3
MUMBAI: After receiving praise for his roles in Tiger 3 and the OTT series Showtime, Emraan Hashmi, who is best known...
Deva: Pavail Gulati opens up on his preparation for the film, ‘I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role’
MUMBAI: In the dynamic world of Bollywood, actor Pavail Gulati has had the privilege of collaborating with powerhouse...
Recent Stories
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero', Not Don 3
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero', Not Don 3
Pavail Gulati
Deva: Pavail Gulati opens up on his preparation for the film, ‘I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role’
Shoojit Sircar
Shoojit Sircar on his upcoming Abhishek Bahchan starrer, ‘my films are drawn from my own life’
Javed
Javed Akhtar gets emotional as he recalls nearly ‘dying of starvation’, ‘there must be crores of people who suffered the way I suffered’
Vikrant
Vikrant Massey candidly talks on parenthood impact and reveals wife Sheetal Thakur’s unique complaint
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi reveals how shocked he was when Why Cheat India and The Body didn't work