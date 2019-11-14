News

Emraan Hashmi shares the teaser of ‘The Body’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 05:15 PM

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi, who is known for films like Why Cheat India, Azhar, and Ek Thi Daayan, is gearing up for his upcoming thriller, The Body. 

The film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. On 8th November the makers had released the first poster of the film in which blood can be seen spilling on a floor from a wine glass. They even announced the release date of the film with the poster. And now the makers have shared a glimpse of the trailer. 

Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram account and shared a glimpse with his fans. He wrote, "#TheBody is missing! Trailer Out." In the video, it was written, "The Body Is Missing and so is the Trailer." The trailer will be out on 15th November. The movie revolves around Emraan Hashmi who is a widower. His wife's body is missing from the morgue and he has to find out the truth behind it. The Body is directed by Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph and is inspired from the Spanish thriller El Cuerpo. The film is set to release on 13th December 2019. 

Take a look below:

Tags > Emraan Hashmi, Why Cheat India, Azhar, Ek Thi Daayan, Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vedhika, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
14 Nov 2019 04:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikram-Aditi's major twist, Patiala Babes new bonds, Sushant moves in with girlfriend Rhea I Ep 10
Vikram-Aditi's major twist, Patiala Babes... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Nov 2019 03:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Nia is the best co-star I have got - Ravi Dubey all praises about Jamai 2.0 co-star
Nia is the best co-star I have got - Ravi Dubey... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat

past seven days