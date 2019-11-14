Emraan Hashmi shares the teaser of ‘The Body’

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi, who is known for films like Why Cheat India, Azhar, and Ek Thi Daayan, is gearing up for his upcoming thriller, The Body.



The film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika. On 8th November the makers had released the first poster of the film in which blood can be seen spilling on a floor from a wine glass. They even announced the release date of the film with the poster. And now the makers have shared a glimpse of the trailer.



Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram account and shared a glimpse with his fans. He wrote, "#TheBody is missing! Trailer Out." In the video, it was written, "The Body Is Missing and so is the Trailer." The trailer will be out on 15th November. The movie revolves around Emraan Hashmi who is a widower. His wife's body is missing from the morgue and he has to find out the truth behind it. The Body is directed by Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph and is inspired from the Spanish thriller El Cuerpo. The film is set to release on 13th December 2019.



Take a look below: