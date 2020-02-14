Enthralling the youth, ’Malang’ continues to go strong by the end of Week 1 with growing box office numbers

MUMBAI: Mohit Suri's latest offering "Malang" has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was released. With a plot of intense romance and thrill, displaying sizzling chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, the movie is running strong at the box office across the nation. With the cinema-goers rushing to the theatres irrespective of the weekend or weekday, the numbers are proof of the growing collections.

Malang has its foot firmly grounded at the box office and has cemented a position with its steady earnings. The net box office collection on Day 7 was 3.2 crore summing up to the first-week collection to 39.65 crores. Making its way ahead, it continues to get positive reviews and a good word of mouth is definitely working well. The youth, in particular, is loving the movie and it all accounts for Disha's hotness, the chemistry between the fresh pair, music, and element of thrill and mystery.

The film Malang is a Mohit Suri directorial and is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani and definitely everyone is elated with the response.

‘Unleashing the madness’, Malang released on February 7 and ever since, hasn't shown any signs of stopping. Malang opened big at the box office with a collection of 6.71 crores on day 1. Even on the weekdays, the movie continues to grow and theatre-goers are not stopping. The new take on the thrill and the indomitable chemistry between the leads has found appeal among Indian audiences. Everyone is all praise and the movie has garnered critic appreciation to top it all.

Malang is backed by strong content, suspense thrill and a talented ensemble cast with their power-packed performances. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles.