Esha Deol debuts as an author with 'AmmaMia'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Feb 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Esha Deol has now turned author. She has penned her parenting experiences in a book titled "AmmaMia".

Esha took to Twitter to share the news. "#AmmaMia is a book from one mother to another! Packed with stories, advice and recipes for toddlers, this is my personal journey of transformation into a mother and I hope it acts as a best friend for all new mommies out there. @PenguinIndia," she wrote.

The foreword of the book has been written by veteran actress Jaya Bachchan.

Sending best wishes to Esha, her "Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa" co-star Tusshar Kapoor tweeted: "3 cheers for an awesome human being and an even better mom! @Esha_Deol... this is a great new beginning for you."

Esha married businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012. They have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

