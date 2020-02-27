News

Esha Gupta is raising the temperature in THIS mirror selfie

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Feb 2020 09:08 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is an avid social media user and is popular for her well-toned body. With millions of followers on Instagram, Esha makes sure that she keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures of herself daily.

As soon she shares her pictures, they go viral on the internet in no time. Today, the actress shared another picture of herself where she can be seen donning a scorching white bikini.

Esha took a mirror selfie and she looks absolute hot in it. She took to her Instagram and wrote, 'It rained on my parade(literally )'. With her messy tresses, she is definitely beating the mid-week blues. Check out the picture below.

With millions of followers on Instagram, the mesmerising diva has been compared to the likes of Kim Kardashian in the past.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Esha, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Jannat 2' is reported to star in Ameesha Patel’s 'Desi Magic'.

Reports also suggest that Esha has been roped in for 'Hera Pheri 3' but as per sources , Akshay Kumar had simply denied the news of 'Hera Pheri 3'. 'Hera Pheri 3 is not happening. We are writing something else. It’s in the comedy zone,' the actor had said.

Check out the picture below.

Tags Bollywood Esha Gupta Instagram Emraan Hashmi Jannat 2 Ameesha Patel Hera Pheri 3 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch of Hungama Play's ‘Kashmakash'

more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
26 Feb 2020 07:05 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit loose the 'Best Jodi' competition
On Location: Choti Sardarni I Meher and Sarabjit... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Whose fashion game is better?

Anita
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the jumpsuit better:

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here