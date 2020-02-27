Esha Gupta is raising the temperature in THIS mirror selfie

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is an avid social media user and is popular for her well-toned body. With millions of followers on Instagram, Esha makes sure that she keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures of herself daily.

As soon she shares her pictures, they go viral on the internet in no time. Today, the actress shared another picture of herself where she can be seen donning a scorching white bikini.

Esha took a mirror selfie and she looks absolute hot in it. She took to her Instagram and wrote, 'It rained on my parade(literally )'. With her messy tresses, she is definitely beating the mid-week blues. Check out the picture below.

With millions of followers on Instagram, the mesmerising diva has been compared to the likes of Kim Kardashian in the past.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Esha, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in 'Jannat 2' is reported to star in Ameesha Patel’s 'Desi Magic'.

Reports also suggest that Esha has been roped in for 'Hera Pheri 3' but as per sources , Akshay Kumar had simply denied the news of 'Hera Pheri 3'. 'Hera Pheri 3 is not happening. We are writing something else. It’s in the comedy zone,' the actor had said.

