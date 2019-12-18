“Even if I knew Hrithik was in the same flight, I wouldn’t have gone and introduced myself” confesses Vaani

MUMBAI: The Bollywood stars speak of their initial hits and misses at the airport in a candid interview with host Siddharth Kanan on Zee TV’s Pro Music Countdown



With Bollywood and music being nothing short of religions in India, Zee TV has brought the best of both worlds with its new weekend prime-time offering. The channel’s first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ which is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kannan. The show presents superhit songs in a never-seen-before chat show format with the hottest Bollywood celebrities getting up close and personal about their career, love lives and everything that’s brewing in B-town!



In the upcoming episode of the show featuring stars Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, viewers will witness their unfiltered conversation with host Siddharth Kannan. While we all know the two actors were seen sharing screen space on War, they had a case of hit-and-miss on their first encounter once Vaani signed for the movie. In a candid revelation, Hrithik shared, “We were on the same domestic flight but never noticed each other. Once we landed, I was informed that Vaani (who was just signed for War) was on the flight but we could not end up meeting each other.”



Meanwhile, Vaani was asked about how she would react had she met Hrithik on that flight. Declaring herself as a socially awkward human being, she quipped, “I cannot just break ice with anybody. I have a nervous breakdown when I have to introduce myself to anyone. So, even if I knew Hrithik was on the same flight, I wouldn’t have gone and introduced myself to him because of sheer awkwardness.” Well, don’t we all have social anxiety at times? Wonder how they broke ice when they finally met each other? Catch the duo reveal it all on Pro Music Countdown.

