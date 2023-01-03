Every woman wanted to be Sridevi: Rani Mukerji

Docu-series 'The Romantics' pays homage to Sridevi, the iconic Yash Raj Films heroine who made the entire country fall in love with her in the cult romantic blockbuster 'Chandni'. Actress Rani Mukerji said that every woman wanted to be like the late veteran star.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 14:52
movie_image: 
Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI: Docu-series 'The Romantics' pays homage to Sridevi, the iconic Yash Raj Films heroine who made the entire country fall in love with her in the cult romantic blockbuster 'Chandni'. Actress Rani Mukerji said that every woman wanted to be like the late veteran star.

The late Yash Chopra is seen revealing why he wanted to make a pristine love story for audiences.

He said: "Our industry had reached the saturation point of violence. I said okay, now I'll do the biggest gamble of my life whatever happens. I won't make a film with formulas, with calculations. I will make a film which will touch my heart. I started Chandni."

However, the legendary Yash Chopra's career was at a low then, having delivered some unsuccessful films. So, it was not easy for him to sign Sridevi, who in her prime was considered bigger than the heroes of India. Even though he had never worked with Sridevi, Yash Chopra admitted that he was impressed by the Tamil drama Moondram Pirai that Amitabh Bachchan had shown him.

Anil Kapoor revealed: "Sridevi was the top star at that time. I didn't know how to approach her. I asked my brother (Boney Kapoor) to speak to her. So, my brother flew down to Chennai to talk to her mother. It didn't matter to her who Yash Chopra is, who has made such great films, it was just the money."

The success of 'Chandni' was a watershed moment for Yash Chopra and YRF's destiny and Sridevi's brilliance in Chandni has inspired the leading ladies of our times to follow in her footsteps to deliver path-breaking performances on screen.

Rani Mukherji said: "Like every woman wanted to be Sridevi. She was the epitome of grace, beauty, and performance. She was just everything, that a Hindi film actress needed to have."

About her memory of Sridevi as Chandni, Bhumi Pednekar said: "Oh my, God. She was just so fantastic and beautiful, and vulnerable, but she was still so womanly."

SOURCE: IANS

The Romantics Docu-series Yash Raj Films Rani Mukerji Chandni Sridevi Boney Kapoor Bhumi Pednekar Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 14:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
"Pata hi nahin tha ki Hamara comedian Rula bhi sakta hai" netizens gives a Thumbs up for the trailer of Zwigato
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Kapil Sharma titled Zwigato has been the talk of the town, we have many times comedian and...
Is Rahul Vaidya working on a Netflix project? His latest social media post seems to hint at it
MUMBAI : Rahul Vaidya is a well known personality in the entertainment industry and is married to Disha Parmar. He is a...
Spoiler Alert! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2: Alifi in danger, the witch puts her to sleep
MUMBAI: SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha...
Sharmila returns to screen with 'Gulmohar', says she's an 'accidental actor'
MUMBAI :  Sharmila Tagore took a nostalgic detour when she said that she has a special connection with Holi, which...
Big B posts throwback image, fans say he looks like son Abhishek
MUMBAI :  Veteran Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Instagram to share a throwback image of...
Recent Stories
"Pata hi nahin tha ki Hamara comedian Rula bhi sakta hai" netizens gives a Thumbs up for the trailer of Zwigato
"Pata hi nahin tha ki Hamara comedian Rula bhi sakta hai" netizens gives a Thumbs up for the trailer of Zwigato

Latest Video

Related Stories
"Pata hi nahin tha ki Hamara comedian Rula bhi sakta hai" netizens gives a Thumbs up for the trailer of Zwigato
"Pata hi nahin tha ki Hamara comedian Rula bhi sakta hai" netizens gives a Thumbs up for the trailer of Zwigato
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan
Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about
Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about that?”
Anu Aggarwal: If you want to start an NGO, you will have to be mindful, try to do good to people from your heart, and forget abo
Anu Aggarwal: If you want to start an NGO, you will have to be mindful, try to do good to people from your heart, and forget about any personal gain
Have Bollywood celebs started respecting their fans by giving selfies?
Have Bollywood celebs started respecting their fans by agreeing to take selfies?
Exclusive! Prankster actress Bhavna Singh Chauhan roped in for movie Bhagwat
Exclusive! Prankster actress Bhavna Singh Chauhan roped in for movie Bhagwat