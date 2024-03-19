Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express Garners Glowing Praise from Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, and Saba Pataudi, Say, The most outstanding funny film of the year is here!!

MUMBAI: The comedy entertainer Madgaon Express, which is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, is creating uproar noises everywhere. While the trailer of the film has got a thumbs up from the audiences, the fans and the audiences are now eagerly waiting to watch the film in cinemas on March 22nd 2024.

Recently the makers hosted a special screening of the film which was attended by the cast of Madgaon Express and some of the notable names of the film fraternity. In an exciting update, the reviews coming from the screening is extremely positive and will take the audiences excitement to a level up.

Kunal Kemmu' sister-in-law Saba Pataudi who watched the film in the screening is highly praised the film on social media and wrote,

*So proud of you bro. @kunalkemmu, YOU'RE a genius. What a FUN filled Mad Crazy and Super

movie.

#madgaonexpress

Must watch."

In another picture shared by Saba Pataudi, she wrote,

"Kunal...! Take a bow

Super work Bro!

Huma Qureshi said, The most outstanding funny film of the year is here!!

Talking about the same, Neha Dhupia said, Watch #madgaonexpress in theatres as soon as u can….. it's funny, it's cool, it's cult! @kunalkemmu so damn proud of you.... It's really time to bring it on

@pratikgandhiofficial @divyenndu

Gaurav Kapoor said, So proud of you Kaake

Kya mast paagal film banaayi hai

Patralekha said @kunalkemmu you are just a supremely talented being: Period!

One has to see

@madgaonexpress to believe what an all rounder you are.

Laughed our lungs out, we literally were rolling in our seats. Best movie if the yearrrr

The early reviews pouring out for the film is definitely increasing the excitement to watch the fun and madness with the lead cast Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary.

With each passing day, the excitement continues to soar among the masses. Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness. With its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

"Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne" and "Madgaon Express" promise a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.