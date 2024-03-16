Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express madness to get double! Reportedly, Fukrey's cast might have an interesting cameo in the comedy entertainer

MUMBAI: Madgaon Express, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, is getting hotter day by day. The film is generating extremely high buzz among audiences following the positive reception to the out-and-out entertaining trailer and the songs that are ruling the charts.

The film directed by Kunal Kemmu and starring the talented cast of Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary has piqued the masses' interest and they are eager to know the surprise, the makers have in store to offer.

In a recent exciting development, a source has revealed the big details regarding the film. According to the source close to the production, "The makers of Excel Entertainment are planning something big for the audiences. It is being speculated that to make the film a complete entertainment bonanza, the film might have an entertaining and interesting cameo of the lead cast of the Fukrey franchise."

Continuing the same, the source said, "Since both the film Madgaon Express and Fukrey belong to the IPs of Excel Entertainment, the makers might have a cross-over in Madgaon Express, that is sure to create laughter euphoria, and madness in the cinemas"

With the film one week away from its theatrical release on March 22nd, 2024, the excitement continues to soar.

Joining the stellar cast are Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness. With its mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment, this film guarantees a joyous ride for all!

"Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne" and "Madgaon Express" promise a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.