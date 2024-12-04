Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express performing well! Collects 26.33 Cr. in just 3 weeks!

MUMBAI : Madgaon Express has ended all the myth at the box office which says that the mid budget and non star cast doesn't works. With its phenomenal performance at the ticket window, in three weeks it has surprised everyone and with each passing day, it is maintaining momentum.

Arrived as a big-screen comedy entertainer of the year, the film has indeed proved its mettle and impressed audiences with its entertainment quotient. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast—Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi—which have truly won hearts.

The film has closed the third week box office collection with very good box office numbers of 6 crores and the numbers for Wednesday and Thursday stands at 65 lacs and 53 lacs respectively. The total of three weeks is now flying high with the collections of 26.33 crores.

This is indeed a very good trend, and also shows the power of entertainment and content that has made the audiences coming to the theatres despite major releases.

The comedy entertainer of the year is looking to past 30 crores at the box office numbers. The film proved its merit, and cemented as the biggest hit of the year.

The film entered its glorious fourth week,and is poised to attract a large audiences over the weekend.

Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has immersed audiences in laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now.

