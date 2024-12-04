Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express performing well! Collects 26.33 Cr. in just 3 weeks!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 16:58
movie_image: 
Madgaon Express

MUMBAI : Madgaon Express has ended all the myth at the box office which says that the mid budget and non star cast doesn't works. With its phenomenal performance at the ticket window, in three weeks it has surprised everyone and with each passing day, it is maintaining momentum.

Arrived as a big-screen comedy entertainer of the year, the film has indeed proved its mettle and impressed audiences with its entertainment quotient. Kudos to Kunal Kemmu for his direction and the fantastic performances by the lead cast—Divyendu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi—which have truly won hearts.

The film has closed the third week box office collection with very good box office numbers of 6 crores and the numbers for Wednesday and Thursday stands at 65 lacs and 53 lacs respectively. The total of three weeks is now flying high with the collections of 26.33 crores.

This is indeed a very good trend, and also shows the power of entertainment and content that has made the audiences coming to the theatres despite major releases.

The comedy entertainer of the year is looking to past 30 crores at the box office numbers. The film proved its merit, and cemented as the biggest hit of the year.

The film entered its glorious fourth week,and is poised to attract a large audiences over the weekend.

Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has immersed audiences in laughter and adventure. With stellar performances, an engaging storyline, unexpected twists, and memorable moments, the film offers pure entertainment for audiences to enjoy on the big screen.

Taglined “Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne,” “Madgaon Express” promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film invites audiences to relish the nostalgia in theaters now.
 

MADGAON EXPRESS Farhan Akhtar Ritesh Sidhwani Kunal Kemmu Divyenndu Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary Nora Fatehi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 16:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak SPOILER: Aww! Jhanak will get blessings from the family as well as Anirudh
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh...
EXO’s Sehun is a total charmer and ‘THESE’ pictures are proof – BIRTHDAY SPECIAL
MUMBAI : EXO’s Sehun has always been in the centre of attention and this added tremendous fanbase to his profile and...
Ayesha Khan's picture with Abhishek Kumar's parents is going viral on social media
MUMBAI : As a wild card contender, Ayesha Khan exposed Munawar Faruqui as soon as she stepped inside the Bigg Boss...
Anees Bazmee Praises His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan - Calls Him An Extremely Good & Honest Actor!
MUMBAI : Director Anees Bazmee, known for his knack for crafting rib-tickling comedies, saw his greatest triumph with...
The love and wishes continue to pour in for Alaya F! Her grandfather, Kabir Bedi, gave a huge shoutout to the actress's performance in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
MUMBAI : Alaya F is one of the most extremely talented names in the Indian entertainment industry. The young talent has...
Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat's Argument Halts Shoot! Read more to find out.
MUMBAI : During a recent shoot on the sets of The Broken News S2, tension arose between Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre...
Recent Stories
1
Anees Bazmee Praises His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan - Calls Him An Extremely Good & Honest Actor!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
1
Anees Bazmee Praises His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star Kartik Aaryan - Calls Him An Extremely Good & Honest Actor!
Alaya
The love and wishes continue to pour in for Alaya F! Her grandfather, Kabir Bedi, gave a huge shoutout to the actress's performance in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
1
Raw, Real, and clutter-breaking, here comes the trailer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2!
Srikanth
Srikanth Bolla Emotionally Remembers Gulshan Kumar at Trailer Launch
Jigar Saraiya
Happy Birthday Jigar Saraiya: Times when the music icon gave us a major fashion goal
1
Akshay Kumar's Unstoppable Star Power Shines In Bade Miya Chote Miyan This Eid With Fans Flocking To Theatres