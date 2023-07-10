Excellent! From Priyanka Chopra to Rani Mukerji: Have a look at Bollywood actresses who portrayed Police officers on screen before Deepika Padukone in 'Singham Again

MUMBAI: The flexibility of the Indian entertainment industry has long been known. It not only creates a wide range of films in different genres, but it also offers a variety of platforms for actors to demonstrate their acting talents. In this article, Bollywood actresses who excelled in the character of a police officer on film before Deepika Padukone in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again are highlighted.

A number of Bollywood actresses have donned the khaki uniform with assurance and flawlessly captured the attitude of a police officer, delivering performances that are rich with emotion. Along with captivating viewers with their acting prowess, these women have won praise for their portrayals of such powerful and vibrant characters. These occupations have had a big impact on how people see women, especially those in positions of authority and power.

Priyanka Chopra Priyanka in Jai Gangaajal

Jai Gangaajal, starring Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra's powerful and remarkable performance as SP Abha Mathur in ‘Jai Gangaajal’ has unquestionably established a standard. The audience praised Priyanka's realistic portrayal of a commanding police officer, while critics praised her performance.

Tabu in 'Drishyam'

Tabu expertly portrayed IG Meera Deshmukh, a mother seeking justice for her missing son. The actress was praised for beautifully portraying the delicate line between emotional suffering and professional ethics.

Rani Mukerji in 'Mardaani’

Rani Mukherji gave a standout performance as the brave Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in "Mardaani." Her portrayal of the dedication and bravery expected of a law enforcement officer won her praise from everyone.

In the world of Bollywood, these strong portrayals of women in uniform have established a standard. They break gender stereotypes and serve as role models by demonstrating the resilience and determination of women. In addition to representing the changing dynamics of the Indian film industry, the emergence of such parts in mainstream cinema also signals a fundamental shift in Indian society's views regarding women in positions of leadership and power.

