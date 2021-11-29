Exciting! Actors who married not-so-known people

MUMBAI: Most of the Bollywood celebrities prefer to find their love in a fellow celebrity and get married. At times there are also a few of the famous celebrities who choose not to marry someone from the same industry. Let us have a look at such Bollywood stars’ wife who are not so famous like their partners.

1) John Abarham’s wife Priya Runchal

Bollywood heartthrob John Abarham broke many hearts when he got married to Priya Runchal. John was in a long relationship with Bispasha Basu before they parted ways. Priya and John first met in 2010, through mutual friends. John was in a relationship with Priya for almost four years. Finally they got married in January 2014. Priya is an investment banker and a financial analyst by profession.

2) Neil Nitin Mukesh’s wife Rukmini Sahay

Not many know, Neil Nitin Mukesh did an arranged marriage with Rukmini Sahay. They met through their families and after dating for a few months the two decided to get married in the presence of their families. Rukmini is an aviation graduate from Aurangabad and is from Mumbai. The couple has a baby girl.

3) Sunny Deol’s wife Pooja Deol

Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol got married in 1984. They got married in England in the presence of their family and close friends. Not many know, Pooja is also known as Lynda Deol. She is half British and half Indian with her father being a native of India while her mother was from the United Kingdom. Pooja has been a writer by profession and has also worked in the movie ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’.

4) Vivek Oberoi’s wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi has made his name in Bollywood with films like Company, Shootout At Lokhandwala, Saathiya to name a few. The actor tied a knot to Priyanka Alva in the year 2010. Priyanka is the daughter of former Karnataka minister Jeevraj Alva. Her mother Nandini Alva is a well known social worker. Priyanka works with an NGO named Artistes Foundation for Arts as part of her social work.

5) Emraan Hashmi’s wife Parveen Shahani

Emraan Hashmi has the image of a Casanova. But in real life he has been a dedicated husband and a loving father to his child. Emraan and Praveen started dating even before he became an actor. After going strong for almost 8 years in their relationship they decided to tie the knot. The two got married in 2006 and also have a son Ayaan. Praveen’s profession and details about her family are unknown.