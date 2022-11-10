EXCITING! Ajay Devgn announces his upcoming project with Neeraj Pandey

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn is a well-known actor all over the country. He has won many accolades for his various performances, including the Padma Shri, four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. He has worked on many popular movies and has received much fame and recognition for it. His work includes Singham, RRR, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Diljale, and many more. He has become an icon for the masses. He has also pursued his passion for directing which he still enjoys today.

On Monday, he informed his fans that he will start filming his next movie with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. The actor also divulged that this film will release in theatres worldwide on June 16, 2023.

Devgn tweeted on Monday evening saying, “@neerajpofficial and I are going to start our film together soon. And, this one will be released worldwide in cinemas on June 16, 2023.”





A source revealed that the film will be based on the life of Chanakya. According to history, Chanakya was the royal advisor to the Mauryan Emperor Chandragupta.



In February of this year, Pandey divulged details about this project with a source. He confirmed that “the film was in pre-production and gearing up to go on floors. The project got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Meanwhile, Devgn’s career has progressed a lot in 2022 and has been quite rewarding. While he got a national award for his film Tanhaji, he also made his debut on the OTT platform this year with the web series Rudra on Disney+ Hotstar. He was also in the Alia Bhatt lead Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR (film) for which he was widely appreciated.



The next thing that Devgn is currently looking forward to is the release of Drishyam 2. He also has the "Kaithi" remake "Bholaa" on his schedule.



