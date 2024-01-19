Exciting! Anil Sharma all set to bring Gadar 3; Sunny Deol to reprise his role as Tara Singh

MUMBAI : After the thunderous success of 'Gadar 2' on the Indian box office scene, it's clear that the craving for heart-pounding action and gripping drama is stronger than ever. With Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel at the helm, the film swiftly touched millions of hearts across the country. The film crossed Rs500 crores at the box office.

Also Read-Ankur Bhatia sketches his 'Crackdown 2' character arc

Now, there is some exciting news for the fans of Gadar. Filmmaker Anil Sharma is all set to bring Gadar 3 to his fans and Sunny Deol is all set to reprise his role as Tara Singh. Zee Studios has finally green-lit Gadar 3.

A source revealed, “Gadar 2 ended with a promise of Gadar 3 and that wasn’t an announcement made for the sake of grabbing eyeballs. Ever since the release of the film, Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been brainstorming ideas for the third part of Gadar and they have finally locked the basic idea for the threequel. Much like the world of the franchise, this one too will be set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak conflict, however, the stakes this time will be higher than ever before.”

The source further revealed, “A lot of writing will happen to develop the idea, but the team has got the direction of where the story of Tara Singh, Sakina, and Jeete heads from here on,”

Also Read-Enjoyed Gadar 2? 7 Action Drama Films and Series to Keep Your Adrenaline Pumping

Anil Sharma confirmed the news saying, “Yes, Tara Singh will be back as we have locked the basic idea of Gadar 3. I am presently shooting with Utkarsh and Nana Patekar for my next directorial Journey and will start working on the Gadar 3 script very soon.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla

