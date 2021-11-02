EXCITING! Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor to unveil the trailer of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui on November 8

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be on a roll nowadays. Just yesterday he announced the release date of his comedy, Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh, that will hit theatres on June 17, 2022, but before that he will close this year with a theatrical release too. Ayushmann’s upcoming romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be arriving in theatres on December 10 this year and the actor has a new exciting update for the audience.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' required a body type I never had

The actor took to his Instagram to announce that the trailer of the film will soon be available to the audience along with a steamy motion poster of him with co-star Vaani Kapoor that sees the two kissing, set to the remake of the chartbuster that the film derives its title from. He wrote, “Yeh aashiqui kuch alag hai #ChandigarhKareAashiqui, trailer out on 8th November! Get ready to fall in love on 10th December in cinemas near you.”

The film began shooting in Chandigarh last year in October and was wrapped up in December. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. There hasn’t been any intimation about the plot of the story, but the grapevine has it that it deals with a very interesting social concept dealt in a responsible way.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has Anek releasing in March after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, followed by Doctor G, whereas Vaani, who has now gathered momentum in her releases with Bell Bottom in August this year, has Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor arriving in theatres on March 18, 2022.

Also read: Ayushmann-starrer 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' to release on Dec 10