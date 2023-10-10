Exciting! Baiju Bawra: Is Nayanthara set to join the ambitious project with Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

It's interesting to note that recent rumours claim Nayanthara is already in discussions for her second Bollywood appearance. According to rumours, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming senior musical period drama Baiju Bawra, which is being aimed by the Jawan actress, intends to cast her in a key role.
movie_image: 
Baiju Bawra

MUMBAI: Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema, made her triumphant Bollywood debut with the recent smash Jawan. She played the tough police officer Narmada Rai in the Shah Rukh Khan-starring film, which has since become one of Hindi cinema's all-time biggest box office hits.

The master craftsman has reportedly approached Nayanthara to play a significant role in Baiju Bawra, which features prominent Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the titular role, according to the most recent claims of a well-known news portal. According to rumours, the South superstar is not taking Alia Bhatt's place as the female protagonist in the musical period drama.

Nayanthara, along with stars Ranveer and Alia, has been contacted to take on a significant part in the movie. The news portal reports suggest that she has not yet placed her signature on the contract. According to the latest information, both of Baiju Bawra's producers are currently busy drafting the terms and conditions. According to reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Nayanthara met in March 2023 to discuss the possibility of working together. Nayanthara is married to the filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. If everything goes according to plan, the actress may join Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Baiju Bawra.

Ranveer Singh plays the title character in the movie Baiju Bawra, which is based on the life of a Hindustani classical musician in the 1950s. Ranveer has been collaborating with master craftsman Sanjay Leela Bhansali on fourth projects. After Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt will share the screen with the actor for the third time as she plays the female protagonist opposite him in the film. By the first half of 2024, the eagerly anticipated project is planned to begin shooting.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

About Author

