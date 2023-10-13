Exciting! Chhava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna set to commence filming for period drama on THIS scheduled date

According to a report on the popular news portal, the first schedule for the Laxman Utekar-directed movie Chhava, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the key roles, will begin filming in Mumbai on October 16 and last for one week.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 10:02
movie_image: 
Vicky

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal, the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's leading man will reteam with filmmaker Laxman Utekar on a historical play on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film Chhava, and Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai Bhonsale. The cast is talented. The significance of Aurangzeb's persona is also highlighted in the movie. According to recent reports, filming for the project will shortly begin.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' to hit big screen on Dec 1 next year

According to a report on the popular news portal, the first schedule for the Laxman Utekar-directed movie Chhava, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the key roles, will begin filming in Mumbai on October 16 and last for one week.

Rashmika Mandanna co-stars with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of the upcoming movie Chhava. The film, which honors the illustrious historical fighter, was made by Sunny Rajani and Vaibhav Bhor and was directed by Laxman Utekar. It is based on Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar's Marathi book about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

In the most recent episode of The Great Indian Family, Vicky Kaushal co-starred with Manushi Chhillar, who played the lead. He is currently preparing for his part in Sam Bahadur, a movie directed by Meghna Gulzar and scheduled for release later this year. Vicky will appear in Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra, who will play Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo Manekshaw, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In addition to Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal is currently working on the films Dunki, in which he will co-star with Shah Rukh Khan, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

The most recent production for Rashmika Mandanna was the movie Mission Majnu, in which she co-starred with Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently getting ready for the release of Animal, in which she will co-star with Ranbir Kapoor. The debut of Animal is set for December 1, 2023. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the key roles in addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Also read: Must read! Ronnie Srewvala on 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' releasing on the same date, "not scared of the clash"

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla

Vicky Kaushal Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Sam Bahadur Ronnie Screwvala Bollywood TellyChakkar Meghna Gulzar Talwar Raazi Chhapaak Sanya Malhotra Fatima Sana Shaikh Sam Manekshaw Bollywood News Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 10:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui awkward moment when a fan asked him to marry his sister!
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Exclusive! Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan has the best stories when it comes to his college days and Dharampatnii days, check it out
MUMBAI: Colors TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan – Dharampatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav, produced by Balaji...
Surprising! Abhishek Malhan to Join Upcoming THIS Reality Show, Jiya Shankar Accompany Him?
MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan will co-host the Indian version of Temptation Island on Jio Cinema, according to the popular...
Anupamaa : OMG! Toshu and Pakhi back out from giving justice to Samar
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exciting! Chhava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna set to commence filming for period drama on THIS scheduled date
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal, the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's leading man will reteam with filmmaker Laxman Utekar on a...
Recent Stories
Vicky
Exciting! Chhava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna set to commence filming for period drama on THIS scheduled date
Latest Video
Related Stories
Samantha
Oh No! Did You know? Samantha Ruth Prabhu is hospitalised, Receives Immunity Boost Therapy
G-dragon
Woah! G-dragon trademark extended by YG Entertainment amid rumours of K-pop icon leaving Warner Music
Namjoon
What! BTS leader Namjoon reveals why he cannot introduce his girlfriend
DAWN
Wow! DAWN to serve as a public service worker, shares a message to his fans
Madonna
Wow! Madonna's Royal Standard Flag unveiled in London residency
Hritiqa Chhebar
Hotness Alert! Hritiqa Chhebar has raised the bar of hotness with these pictures, check it out