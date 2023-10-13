Exciting! Chhava: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna set to commence filming for period drama on THIS scheduled date

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal, the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's leading man will reteam with filmmaker Laxman Utekar on a historical play on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film Chhava, and Rashmika Mandanna plays Yesubai Bhonsale. The cast is talented. The significance of Aurangzeb's persona is also highlighted in the movie. According to recent reports, filming for the project will shortly begin.

According to a report on the popular news portal, the first schedule for the Laxman Utekar-directed movie Chhava, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the key roles, will begin filming in Mumbai on October 16 and last for one week.

Rashmika Mandanna co-stars with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role of the upcoming movie Chhava. The film, which honors the illustrious historical fighter, was made by Sunny Rajani and Vaibhav Bhor and was directed by Laxman Utekar. It is based on Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar's Marathi book about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

In the most recent episode of The Great Indian Family, Vicky Kaushal co-starred with Manushi Chhillar, who played the lead. He is currently preparing for his part in Sam Bahadur, a movie directed by Meghna Gulzar and scheduled for release later this year. Vicky will appear in Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra, who will play Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo Manekshaw, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In addition to Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal is currently working on the films Dunki, in which he will co-star with Shah Rukh Khan, and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

The most recent production for Rashmika Mandanna was the movie Mission Majnu, in which she co-starred with Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently getting ready for the release of Animal, in which she will co-star with Ranbir Kapoor. The debut of Animal is set for December 1, 2023. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the key roles in addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

