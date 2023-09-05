Exciting! Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor collaborate for a new untitled film; movie to hit the screens this September

MUMBAI :Producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor who have given us an entertaining film like Veere Di Wedding and the upcoming film The Crew are all set to bring another film to their fans. The power ladies of Bollywood are teaming up for an untitled film which will release on 22nd September this year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Instagram account writing, “EKTAA KAPOOR - RHEA KAPOOR REUNITE… LOCK RELEASE DATE OF NEW MOVIE… Producers #EktaaKapoor and #RheaKapoor join forces yet again [after

#VeereDiWedding and #TheCrew] for an upcoming film [not titled yet]… Also locked the release date: 22 Sept 2023… Details soon.”



The official announcement of the film is awaited. Fans are eager to know the star cast of this upcoming film!

Veere Di Wedding starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

The Crew is based on the struggling airline industry. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

Credit-Latestly