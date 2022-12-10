Exciting! Janhvi Kapoor Shares the First Poster of her Upcoming Film 'Mili'

MUMBAI: Last year, Janhvi Kapoor announced that she would be starring in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Helen, which was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. Finally, the poster of the film is out, which was shared by the actress herself. The film is titled Mili, which is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Helen, which was released in 2019, was very much appreciated for its plot. The director also received the National Film Award for the Best Debut Director at the 67th edition of the awards.

Check out the poster shared by the actress here -

Mili is a survival thriller and stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. In the original, actress Anna Ben played the titular role. The actress also won the Kerala State Film Award (Special Jury Award) for her performance.

Janhvi was last seen in Goodluck Jerry, which streams on Disney Hotstar Plus.

Credits - India Today

