Exciting! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, PS-2, or Gumraah; which April release audience is looking forward to? View Poll Results

MUMBAI:In March 2023, movies like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, Zwigato, and Bheed hit the big screens. From these four, TJMM and MCVN did well at the box office. Now, in April we have three biggies hitting the big screens, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Chiyaan Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, and Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s Gumraah.

Gumraah will release on 7th April 2023, KKBKKJ will hit the big screens on 21st April, and PS-2 is slated to release on 28th April.

TellyChakkar did a poll on Instagram and asked people on social media which April release they are excited for and the poll results are out.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has taken the lead with 67% votes. Well, everyone is excited to watch Salman Khan on the big screens as a lead after a gap of four years. At the second spot, we have Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. The Tamil film, which will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi, has got 18% of votes, and at the last position, we have Gumraah with 15% of votes.

