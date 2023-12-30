Exciting! From Merry Christmas to Hanu Man, here are 6 movies releasing on the same date of January next year

MUMBAI: This year is coming to an end and what a year this was for both the Hindi and South cinemas as the audience gave so much of love to all the movies. This year we saw a lot of mind blowing comebacks and promising debuts. As we are reaching the end of the year, we are also getting to see what the next year holds.

The excitement and anticipation around the impending films is heightened by their trailers and teasers, but the fact that six films are being released on the same day is even more thrilling. That’s right! 12th January 2024 is going to be an important date not just for the Hindi and South Cinema but also for the audience as we will have to make a tough decision to choose which movie to watch.

Check out the list of all the six movies which are set to release on 12th January.

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, a pair that you would have never thought of but now that people have the trailer, it looks quite promising. Sriram Raghavan, a well-known director of films including Agent Vinod, Badlapur, Andhadhun, and many others, is directing this one.

Ruslaan

This action-packed film, starring Jagapathi Babu, Sushrii Mishra, Vidya Malvade, and Aayush Sharma, promises to be thrilling. The movie is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri and the movie looks really promising.

Guntur Kaaram

This Trivikram Srinivas directorial Telugu film stars Mahesh Babu, Jagapathi Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam. The fans will be thrilled by this action-packed film.

Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam, a Tamil film directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and featuring music by A.R. Rahman has already generated a lot of buzz. Rajinikanth, a great actor, will appear in the film alongside Vishnu Vishal, Thambi Ramaiah, and numerous other actors. Remarkably, the film is also scheduled to have a brief appearance by Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. For those who don't know, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is a singer and director and Rajinikanth's daughter. This is among the factors that have fuelled the excitement surrounding the film.

Hanu Man

Hanu Man, a film directed by Prasanth Varma, is set to launch the Prasanth Varma Superhero Cinematic Universe. The second film in the universe, Adhira, has already been revealed by the director. Additionally, it is reported that Prasanth Varma would produce twelve films for the universe, which means 12 movies and 12 superheroes.

Captain Miller

The film will present us to Dhanush's new avatar, who has previously entertained us with a range of roles and has gained a lot of love and respect for them. In addition to Dhanush, Vinayakan, Shiva Rajkumar, and Priyanka Mohan are featured in the film.

