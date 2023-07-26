Exciting! MS Dhoni to make his acting debut soon? Sakshi Dhoni spills the beans

MUMBAI : MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are one of the most popular celebrity couples. They never fail to give us major couple goals. The two tied the knot in 2010 and have a massive fan following. Their life story has been so inspirational, that even a movie has been made on them titled MS Dhoni; The Untold Story where the late Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead role in his biopic.

Fans will be super excited to know that Dhoni and his wife’s first production venture will be released next week. The film is titled LGM aka Let's Get Married and stars Harish Kalyan and Ivana. During a press conference in Chennai, Sakshi opened up about husband MS Dhoni’s chances of debuting as an actor. She said, “If there's something good, he may just do it. He has done a lot of advertisements. He is not camera-shy. He knows how to act. He has been acting in front of the camera since 2006. If there's something really good on a slate, he could do it. If I'd have to choose for him, I'd do an action movie because he is always in action.”

Dhoni Entertainment is a small budget venture which will soon go beyond Tamil films and also enter the Telugu and Malayalam film industry. It is promoted by MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi.

