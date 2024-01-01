Exciting! Shriya Pilgaonkar expresses her dream of playing a musical, a period drama, or a rom-com on a large scale; Says ‘I’d like to do something cinematic…’

MUMBAI : The keyword for Shriya Pilgaonkar in 2023 has been "reimagine." The actor has been concentrating on roles that present her in different ways. That's the role that Dry Day has. Jitendra Kumar's film on Amazon Prime Video portrays her as a mainstream heroine following an array of bleak television series such as Guilty Minds (2022), Mirzapur, and The Broken News (2022).

She says, “It was refreshing for me to be projected as a Hindi film heroine in Dry Day. I got to showcase an aspect that perhaps had not been seen before. What was most exciting was the opportunity to do a song. I always dreamt of dancing on screen, and Dry Day gave me that opportunity.”

The actor claims that because of her lengthy history with hard-hitting television, directors were unable to see her in any other way. “My aim was always to be versatile because people are quick to stereotype you. I always have to spoon-feed people about what I am capable of because they often lack the imagination to see [me] in different ways.”

Pilgaonkar wants to strike a balance between movies and series by 2024. She desires to shed the reputation of being an OTT star. “Since most of my work has been in the OTT world, I am always introduced as an OTT star. People box you as someone [who is only] doing work in the web world. But I’d love to do more theatricals. I have done stories rooted in reality, so now, I’d like to do something cinematic, on a larger scale—say a musical, a period drama, or a rom-com.”

Credit- Mid day