Exciting! Sidharth Malhotra to star in Meghna Gulzar's next project following Sam Bahadur; Film set to commence shoot in 2024

Sidharth Malhotra has locked another movie, as per the latest reports, and the movie is set to begin production early in 2019. Sources connected to the project claim that Siddharth Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar are collaborating on a movie that is based on a terrifying true event.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 19:30
movie_image: 
Sidharth

MUMBAI: According to recent reports, Maddock Films is collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor on a thriller. Spider is the tentative title, and Dasvi fame Tushar Jalota will direct. Sidharth Malhotra has locked another movie, as per the latest reports, and the movie is set to begin production early next year. Sources connected to the project claim that Siddharth Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar are collaborating on a movie that is based on a terrifying true event.

Also read: Big News! Sidharth Malhotra ventures into production with the launch of his own production house

A source close to the development revealed, “Sid and Meghna Gulzar have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and they have finally zeroed in on a subject whose narrative will take the nation by shock. It’s set against the backdrop of a horrifying true story and the idea is to portray it with utmost sensitivity for the big screen. The film will go on floors by Mid-2024.”

The source added, “Meghna had done all her research on this subject through the last few years and got the source material in place for the subject. She was deeply moved by all that happened and Sid resonated with her emotions on reading the script. Both stakeholders are looking forward to teaming up on this special project.”

Junglee Pictures, who previously collaborated with Meghna on Talwar and Raazi, will produce the movie. After Talwar, Raazi, Chhapaak, and Sam Bahadur, Meghna's upcoming film featuring Sidharth Malhotra is yet to be named. It is set against the backdrop of a genuine story. The first quarter of 2024 will see the start of the two-month filming shoot at actual places.

In the meantime, Sidharth is getting ready for the release of Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty, and Yodha, a film by Karan Johar. In the first quarter of 2024, the actor is anticipated to begin filming Dinesh Vijan's next, which will be followed by Meghna Gulzar's Junglee movie.

Also read: Funny! Sidharth Malhotra reveals who wins the game at home, he or Kiara Advani; says, “Marriage is like a game”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advani Shershaah Yodha Indian Police Force game changer Satyaprem Ki Katha Mission Majnu Movie News Rohit Shetty Karan Johar Dinesh Vijan Meghna Gulzar Junglee TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 12/09/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
K-Drama is on trend with the most famous Historical series, each series is outstanding in their own way from My Dearest to Song Of Bandits, pick the best one of your taste from the second half of 2023
MUMBAI: Experience the splendor of historical dramas with captivating titles like "My Dearest," "Song of Bandits," and...
Lisa from BLACKPINK has adorned her luxurious villa with opulent interior items, showcasing her wealth. The K-pop idol's possessions include a sofa worth $59,025 and an expensive TV priced at $44,960. These details offer a glimpse into Lisa's lavish lifes
MUMBAI: While BLACKPINK as a group is quite famous worldwide, its members, including Jenni, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, have...
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have claimed the coveted titles of top Fashion Influencers of 2023. Following closely in style are Rosé, Jisoo, ENHYPEN, and NewJeans, making waves in the world of fashion
MUMBAI: Step into the style spotlight! In the freshest report from a cutting-edge influencer marketing platform, BTS' V...
Park Seo Joon shares a humorous anecdote about being playfully dubbed "father-in-law" in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of You Quiz on the Block
MUMBAI: In a sneak peek of the next You Quiz on the Block episode, Park Seo Joon shares a lighthearted reflection on...
Watch BTS Jungkook's new video for "Hate You," and see how his black and white world becomes colorful with love
MUMBAI: BTS's Jungkook just dropped the official visualizer for "Hate You" from his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The album...
Amazing! “Because it came to us, and I am directing the film, I have to put in what Archie meant to me...” – Zoya Akhtar on living up to the audience’s imagination about The Archies
MUMBAI: An adaptation of the popular comic book series, The Archies has kept the audience hooked as they are all...
Recent Stories
Sakshi
Beauty! Sakshi Malik defines elegance and beauty in these latest monochrome pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sakshi
Beauty! Sakshi Malik defines elegance and beauty in these latest monochrome pictures
Shah
Must Read! From Shah Rukh Khan to Jackie Shroff, here are times when actors took on the role of Air Force officer and left an impact
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol admits encouraging his wife's career and calls himself BROAD-MINDED; Says ‘It’s just that I am blessed’
Farhan Akhtar
Nostalgic! Netizens lost in nostalgia as Farhan Akhtar reaches the famous Dil Chahta Hai spot, writes an emotional note
Shah Rukh Khan
OMG! Fans share Shah Rukh Khan's video on rejecting films glorifying antagonists amid Animal controversy; Read on to know more!
Salaar
Woah! Salaar gets A certificate, check out the duration of the movie