Exciting! Sidharth Malhotra to star in Meghna Gulzar's next project following Sam Bahadur; Film set to commence shoot in 2024

MUMBAI: According to recent reports, Maddock Films is collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor on a thriller. Spider is the tentative title, and Dasvi fame Tushar Jalota will direct. Sidharth Malhotra has locked another movie, as per the latest reports, and the movie is set to begin production early next year. Sources connected to the project claim that Siddharth Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar are collaborating on a movie that is based on a terrifying true event.

Also read: Big News! Sidharth Malhotra ventures into production with the launch of his own production house

A source close to the development revealed, “Sid and Meghna Gulzar have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and they have finally zeroed in on a subject whose narrative will take the nation by shock. It’s set against the backdrop of a horrifying true story and the idea is to portray it with utmost sensitivity for the big screen. The film will go on floors by Mid-2024.”

The source added, “Meghna had done all her research on this subject through the last few years and got the source material in place for the subject. She was deeply moved by all that happened and Sid resonated with her emotions on reading the script. Both stakeholders are looking forward to teaming up on this special project.”

Junglee Pictures, who previously collaborated with Meghna on Talwar and Raazi, will produce the movie. After Talwar, Raazi, Chhapaak, and Sam Bahadur, Meghna's upcoming film featuring Sidharth Malhotra is yet to be named. It is set against the backdrop of a genuine story. The first quarter of 2024 will see the start of the two-month filming shoot at actual places.

In the meantime, Sidharth is getting ready for the release of Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty, and Yodha, a film by Karan Johar. In the first quarter of 2024, the actor is anticipated to begin filming Dinesh Vijan's next, which will be followed by Meghna Gulzar's Junglee movie.

Also read: Funny! Sidharth Malhotra reveals who wins the game at home, he or Kiara Advani; says, “Marriage is like a game”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla