Exciting! Tiger 3: Vicky Kaushal applauds wife Katrina Kaif's exhilarating appearance in film's trailer; Calls it 'Superb’

MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2023 is Tiger 3, which has released its long-expected trailer on October 16. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif play the key roles in the movie. Since it was released, the trailer has received plenty of love from fans and celebs from Bollywood on social media. Vicky Kaushal responded to the trailer for his wife's movie on social media a while ago.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' to hit big screen on Dec 1 next year

Vicky Kaushal reposted the Tiger 3 trailer that his wife Katrina Kaif had put on his Instagram Story. Vicky shares his response to the Salman Khan film's action-packed trailer. He wrote, "SUPERBBB!!! (fire, muscle, popcorn, and firecracker emojis) @katrinakaif @beingsalmankhan @therealemraan @yrf #ManeeshSharma."

Take A Look:-

Tiger 3's action-packed trailer has finally been revealed by the Spy Universe makers. Salman's return as Tiger portrays an action-packed persona that thrills his fans. He may be seen in the trailer defending his nation and loved ones while Zoya, portrayed by Katrina, joins the action scenes. The chemistry between the lead actors could also be seen in the trailer.

Emraan Hashmi won over fans with his terrifying look at the end of the trailer. Tiger's final words, "Jab tak Tiger maara nahi, tab tak Tiger haara nahi," boost curiosity about the movie.

Tiger 3 is scheduled to debut on November 12. Maneesh Sharma is the director, and Yash Raj Films' Aditya Chopra is the producer. The movie would unfold the aftermath of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and War of Hrithik Roshan.

Also read: Must read! Ronnie Srewvala on 'Sam Bahadur' and 'Animal' releasing on the same date, "not scared of the clash"

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Pinkvilla