Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about her experience shooting for her first Tamil movie, “Before the movie went on floors I actually took Tamil tuitions for 2 months.”

MUMBAI: Be it in the Hindi movie industry or South movie industry, there actresses who are known for their looks and then there are actress who are appreciated for their performances. However, there aren’t so many actresses who are appreciated and loved for both, their gorgeous looks and their acting skills.

This is when the audience is reminded of an actress like Aanchal Munjal who has worked in both Hindi and Tamil film industry. The actress started her acting career as a child artist in TV with the show Dhoom Machao Dhoom.

Her breakthrough came with her roles in the Sony TV show Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and We Are Family. The TV show Parvarrish gave her the identity of Raavi which is till now living in people’s mind. Talking about the movie We Are Family, it was a movie that is considered to be ahead of it’s time and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal and Kajol.

Aanchal did not stop and has been progressing her way since the beginning and she also got a chance to work with Sunny Deol in Ghayal: Once Again. In the year 2018, the actress appeared in the Tamil movie Sei where she was the lead actress of the movie.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed a lot of interesting things about her experience working in TV and movies, her experience working in a Tamil movie and much more.

You have worked in both TV and Movies. Tell us what the differences that you experienced.

To this, Aanchal said that according to her the only difference is that in TV you get to play one character for a very long period of time, resulting in everybody falling in love with you eventually. I played Raavi (in Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi) for probably 2 years and by the time the show ended I had become Raavi for the entire nation and that is a big plus point. In terms of film, you play multiple characters for short span of time, some films work and some don’t, sometimes people connect with your character and sometimes they don’t but as an actor the only satisfaction that I get is that I get to play multiple characters in a very short span of time. So there’s a plus and minus to both.

You have worked in Hindi cinema but then you also became a lead actress in a Tamil movie. Tell us your experience shooting for it.

To this, Aanchal said that it was really exciting. She added that in South cinema, the success of the film is not considered by just the collection but also by how many days is It running, and so there’s a term called 100 days and if your film crosses 100 days then the movie is considered a very big success. So the director of the movie was a Malayali person who has directed a lot of 100 days movies. As a matter of fact, the director did not know Hindi or even Tamil so well, which is why he would talk to my PA, who was appointed as he knew English, Tamil and Malayali. The actress also mentioned how she took tuitions for 2 months to learn Tamil before the movie went on floor where she learnt the basics of Tamil language.

It seems you are on a verge to covering it all because after playing a lead character, you have now become a judge of a dance reality show ‘The Hipi Dance Battle’ on the digital platform Hipi. Tell us about it.

To this, Aanchal said that she was the face of it and now she has become a judge of it. She felt thankful for watching all the dance challenge videos on the app. Talking about her role as Judge, the actress said that she announces winners and luckily at that time she knows about them because she has seen their videos and have watched them dance. Aanchal also said that a lot of her fans have shifted from Instagram to Hipi.

This was our conversation with Aanchal Munjal. Are you a fan of the actress too? Tell us about it in the comment section below.

