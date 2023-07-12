Exclusive! Aanchal Munjal talks about her upcoming projects, “I’m looking for different concepts, something that’s never been done before.”

MUMBAI: Be it in the Hindi movie industry or South movie industry, there are actresses who are known for their looks and then there are actresses who are appreciated for their performances. However, there aren’t so many actresses who are appreciated and loved for both their gorgeous looks and their acting skills.

This is when the audience is reminded of an actress like Aanchal Munjal who has worked in both Hindi and Tamil film industry. The actress started her acting career as a child artist in TV with the show Dhoom Machao Dhoom.

Her breakthrough came with her roles in the Sony TV show Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and We Are Family. The TV show Parvarrish gave her the identity of Raavi which is still living in people’s minds. Talking about the movie We Are Family, it was a movie that is considered to be ahead of its time and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal and Kajol.

Aanchal did not stop and has been progressing her way since the beginning and she also got a chance to work with Sunny Deol in Ghayal: Once Again. In the year 2018, the actress appeared in the Tamil movie Sei where she was the lead actress of the movie.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed a lot of interesting things about her desired actor, her upcoming project and much more.

Are you offered an OTT project or have you taken a break from it? Is there anything in particular that you are looking for?

To this, Aanchal Munjal said that a film of hers has recently been released which is Mandali, based on the North Indian culture of Ram-Leela, an artistic movie that won multiple awards in a lot of film festivals. There’s another film that will go on floors soon so right now she is occupied with film and in terms of OTT, a OTT series has been released named Pret Boyz which did really well and the makers are talking about season 2.Soon she will handle film and OTT both.

Who are your desired actors that you would like to work with?

To this, Aanchal Munjal said that she really wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan as he is the epitome of why we all fell in love for the first time, making us fall in love with the idea of love and he is just a pure gentleman and so intellectual.

What are your upcoming projects?

There is a film that is going on floor in January which is going to be a youth oriented film. I feel good that the audience is educated and so they don’t just go for the actors but I feel the story is the real hero these days. I’m looking for different concepts, something that’s never done before.

This was our conversation with Aanchal Munjal. Are you a fan of the actress too? Tell us about it in the comment section below.

