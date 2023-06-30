Exclusive! Abhimanyu Singh on working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, “It’s been my dream”

MUMBAI:Abhimanyu Singh had a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It was a small role, but Singh left a mark with his performance in it.

TellyChakkar interacted with Abhimanyu a few days ago and spoke to him about his cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, upcoming projects and more...

You have been in the industry for the past so many years, so what are the parameters you look forward to before saying yes to a project?

First of all, it has to be a good story. I have to like the content and that’s it. I don’t care about the fact that the director is new or the actors are new or where the producer is coming from. The only thing I care about is the storyline, content and my character in the story.

Also Read: Exclusive! Abhimanyu Singh to be seen in Jr NTR starrer Devara – Deets Inside

How was your experience of working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?

When they offered me the role, they told me it was a small part and assured that they will give credit of the special appearance. So, it was quite an opportunity to have a special appearance in Salman bhai’s movie. It was a lovely experience working with him; it’s been my dream.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

There are some big South films. I have a couple of web series and a couple of Hindi movies coming up.

Also Read: Exclusive! Abhimanyu Singh to be seen in Jr NTR starrer Devara – Deets Inside

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





