Exclusive! According to my director, Prithviraj was an athlete warrior, and his picture on the internet is the imaginary drawing: Akshay Kumar on being called a misfit for the character

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood. We have seen some amazing characters of his getting all the love from fans. He has always been the talk of the town for his upcoming projects and the number of movies he does in a year. One such upcoming movie of the actor is Prithviraj.

In recent media interaction, Akshay Kumar spoke in detail about his movie Prithviraj and about being called a misfit for the character.

Akshay Kumar on the movie Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar said that someone who has spent 18 years on this subject is none other than director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. He has invested 18 years on researching Prithviraj. He has been trying to make the movie. Gradually, Aditya Chopra, Yash Raj Films, and he collaborated for it.

Akshay Kumar on being called a misfit for the character

Akshay Kumar said when he had asked his director Chandraprakash Dwivedihim how Prithviraj would have looked, the director said according to him, he was an athlete who was not at all stout. Akshay Kumar says that in our history textbooks and on the internet, we see a stout man, but he can't be because Prithviraj has fought 18 wars wearing heavy armour of 30 to 35 kilos. Only a man with an athletic body could have done that.

Akshay Kumar on creative liberties taken in the movie

Akshay Kumar said that Chandraprakash Dwivedi has invested 18 years in research, so there is no chance of taking any creative liberty. In a duration of two hours, the movie throws light and focusws on the highlights of the life of Prithviraj. It is based on the novel Prithviraj Raso. Akshay further adds that he completely surrendered himself to the director.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already getting an amazing response from fans, and we look forward to see Akshay Kumar in a never seen before role in Prithviraj, which is all set to hit the big screen on 3rd June.

What are your views on the actor and how excited are you for the movie Prithviraj? Let us know in the comments section below.

