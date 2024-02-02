Exclusive! Actor Ankur Jain reveals how he was recognized by people after THIS role, check out the full story inside

MUMBAI: In the world of acting, we have seen many names. Some got the spotlight with their leading roles while some got the spotlight with their performances playing various roles.

There were times when even a small role in a movie resulted in a huge appreciation by the audience which resulted in the actor then coming forward and becoming a major name.

Every story of a successful and renowned actor has started with a small job and what defined their success was their small job done really well. There are actors who give in so much into their characters that even if it's a small length role, they make a place in our mind.

One such actor is Ankur Jain, an actor who started her career with Shamitabh and has given some amazing performances in movies like Hindi Medium Raees and many more.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Ankur Jain gave some interesting insights when asked about his parameter before choosing a character, his stand on OTT regulations and much more.

What’s your stand on OTT regulations for violence and nudity?

Ankur Jain expressed his clear stand by saying that if there is a fictional story, you can surely have the freedom to show want you want but you shouldn’t promote something that the society doesn’t support. In case if you are showing true story, then you are supposed to keep it on-point with facts and only show the truth, keeping your personal views aside.

What is your parameter for choosing a character?

On this, Ankur Jain said that he tries to find out how much space does he get to play with the character even though if it’s a small character what can he do with it. He added that even if he gets such a character that he will perform for just 2 mins but still leave an impact on the audience then the character is worth playing.

Do you prefer length of the character or depth?

On this, Ankur Jain said that depth of the character is more important and giving his example of the role he played in Selfie, the actor said revealed that he didn’t play a big role in that movie but he plays a reporter who comes on TV 5 times. He said that people laughed every time he came on screen and in the interval when he came out of the theatre, people recognized him and even took pictures with him. He said that Selfie was a gift and he was proud of the role he got and the performance he did.

This was our conversation with Ankur Jain. Tell us your views in the comment section below.

This was our conversation with Ankur Jain. Tell us your views in the comment section below.