EXCLUSIVE: Adil Hussain has been roped in for the movie titled ‘Postman’

TellyChakkar exclusively learnt that actor Adil Hussain is all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled Postman. Yes you heard right after Adil Husain who is known for his amazing versatile acting skills and has been impressing the fans with his projects like Pareeksha, Good Newwz, Delhi Crime, Force 2 and few others is now all set to be seen in an upcoming movie titled Postman which will be directed by Prawaal Raman.

Recently the actor was immensely loved in Akshay Kumar starrer spy thriller Bell Bottom. And now we look forward to see what he has to offer in this upcoming movie.

