Exclusive! Andaman movie actor Anand Raaj will be seen in the upcoming movie Manmani

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Anand Raaj will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Manmani. Yes you heard right actor Anand Raaj who is known for his recently released movie Andaman and was also seen in television serial Kumkum is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie titled Manmani which will be directed by Smita Singh.

Also read (15 yrs of 'Dhoom 2': Vijay Krishna Acharya recalls his favourite action sequences)

The detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what he has to offer once again with this movie which will be written by himself.

How excited are you with this information do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

Also read (Shahid Kapoor wears 'Jersey' with pride, calls it his best film so far)