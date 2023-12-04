Exclusive! Arun Govil and Daya Shankar Pandey roped in for a movie titled Six Nine Five

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an exclusive update about the casting of an upcoming film titled Six Nine Five. Read on to know more...
Arun Govil

MUMBAI :Many interesting films are being made in Bollywood and many talented actors are getting good work. TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry, and here’s an exclusive update about the casting of an upcoming film titled Six Nine Five.

We have exclusively learnt that actors Arun Govil and Daya Shankar Pandey have been roped in for the movie Six Nine Five. The film is produced by Shadani Films and directed by Yogesh Bhardwaj. The shooting of the movie will start on 20th April 2023 in Ayodhya and the casting is done by Prashant Shyam Sri.

Also Read: Exclusive! Vishwajeet Pradhan and Ashok Samarth roped in for a movie titled Six Nine Five

The details about Arun Govil and Daya Shankar Pandey’s characters have been kept under wraps, but reportedly, they play pivotal roles in the movie.

Arun Govil is known for playing the role of Lord Ram in the TV show Ramayan. It’s been more than three decades since the show was aired on television, but still people remember him as Lord Ram. He has also been a part of many other shows and films.

Talking about Daya Shankar Pandey, the actor is known for his performances in Baazi, Ghulam, Lagaan, Makdee, Gangaajal, Swades, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Delhi-6, Haseen Dillruba, and more.

Are you excited to watch Arun Govil and Daya Shankar Pandey in Six Nine Five? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Exclusive! Middle Class Love actor Prit Kamani says, “We are in a time where content is the real star”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

