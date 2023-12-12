Exclusive! Brijendra Kala to be seen in upcoming movie Good Luck

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest updates from the world of entertainment. This time, we are here with yet another update.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 19:51
movie_image: 
Brijendra

MUMBAI: Brijendra Kala started his acting career in the year 2005 with the movie Haasil which is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. He got major recognition from the movie Paan Singh Tomar where he played the role of a local reporter which was again directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Also read - Must read! From a fanboy of SRK to sharing the screen, actor Vicky Kaushal has came a long way

He comes from a theatre background and performed theatre in Mathura with a group named Swastik Rang Mandal. He did theatre with them for 19 long years.

The actor has worked with numerous actors and directors by now and has a lot of projects in his hands now. Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

This time, we are here with yet another update. As per sources, Brijendra Kala will be seen in an upcoming movie named Good Luck. While there are no details revealed about the movie or the character, it is said that his character is going to be a pivotal one.

The actor was recently seen in the OTT series The Aam Aadmi Family and also a movie named Samosa & Sons.

Also read - Wow! Have a look at the insides of Sheetal Thakur’s baby shower

It will be interesting to see him once again giving an awesome performance.

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Brijendra Kala good luck aam aadmi family samosa and sons Sanjay Mishra Paan Singh Tomar Haasil Tigmanshu Dhulia Hindi movie Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 12/12/2023 - 19:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “With this character I got the chance to relive my school days but in a different way” Kanikka Kapur on her series ImMature
MUMBAI: Actress Kanikka Kapur has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them over the time...
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala has his hands full with projects but here are the directors that he wishes to work with, deets inside
MUMBAI: There are times when some actors leave a mark with their characters and one of the actors is Brijendra kala who...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Vishal Sharma roped in for Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala to be seen in upcoming movie Good Luck
MUMBAI: Brijendra Kala started his acting career in the year 2005 with the movie Haasil which is directed by Tigmanshu...
Exclusive! “Language was my major challenge while shooting” Jaya Ahsan on Kadak Singh
MUMBAI:Actress Jaya Ahsan has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her craft over the time in different...
Happy Birthday Siddarth Shukla! Check out the timeline of the love story of SidNaaz as we remember the actor on his birth anniversary
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on Indian television. Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner...
Recent Stories
Brijendra
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala has his hands full with projects but here are the directors that he wishes to work with, deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Brijendra
Exclusive! Brijendra Kala has his hands full with projects but here are the directors that he wishes to work with, deets inside
Vicky
Must read! From a fanboy of SRK to sharing the screen, actor Vicky Kaushal has came a long way
Disha
OMG! State commands SIT probe into Disha Salian suicide case, A former manager of Sushant Singh Rajput; Deets inside!
Aishwarya
Must Read! Timeline of events when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were said to be heading for divorce
Sheetal
Wow! Have a look at the insides of Sheetal Thakur’s baby shower
Alia bhatt
Wow! Alia Bhatt’s video chatting with Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield at the Red Sea Film Festival goes viral and takes internet by storm, check it out