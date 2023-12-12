Exclusive! Brijendra Kala to be seen in upcoming movie Good Luck

MUMBAI: Brijendra Kala started his acting career in the year 2005 with the movie Haasil which is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. He got major recognition from the movie Paan Singh Tomar where he played the role of a local reporter which was again directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Also read - Must read! From a fanboy of SRK to sharing the screen, actor Vicky Kaushal has came a long way

He comes from a theatre background and performed theatre in Mathura with a group named Swastik Rang Mandal. He did theatre with them for 19 long years.

The actor has worked with numerous actors and directors by now and has a lot of projects in his hands now. Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

This time, we are here with yet another update. As per sources, Brijendra Kala will be seen in an upcoming movie named Good Luck. While there are no details revealed about the movie or the character, it is said that his character is going to be a pivotal one.

The actor was recently seen in the OTT series The Aam Aadmi Family and also a movie named Samosa & Sons.

Also read - Wow! Have a look at the insides of Sheetal Thakur’s baby shower

It will be interesting to see him once again giving an awesome performance.

What do you think about this upcoming movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.