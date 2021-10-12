EXCLUSIVE! "Challenging phase in actor’s life is never ending" Priyanshu Chatterjee on his acting journey and challenges in life

MUMBAI: Actor Priyanshu Chatterjee has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. The actor who made his debut with the movie Tum Bin . No doubt always looks forward to do something different is now all set to be seen in an upcoming paranormal thriller movie titled Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor Priyanshu Chatterjee with regards to his acting journey where he spoke in detail about his movie Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff where he also spoke about the challenging phase of his life.

PRIYANSHU CHATTERJEE ON HIS MOVIE BARUN RAI AND THE HOUSE ON THE CLIFF

Priyanshu Chatterjee says that we have seen many Bollywood horror movies since Ramsay days and many Hollywood movies which are very high on VFX. But this movie Barun Rai And The House On The Cliff is a mixture of both and the team has tried to create some different paranormal universe for the audience. The actor also says that the movie is high on VFX and fans will see him in a never seen before avatar. The movie is based on a couple who recently shifted to a new house which is haunted and how the mystery unfolds through paranormal investigator is amazing to see.

ALSO READ – (Big B terminates contract with pan masala brand)

PRIYANSHU CHATTERJEE ON HIS ACTING JOURNEY

Priyanshu Chatterjee says that his acting journey has been great and he has been fortunate enough to be the part of some amazing projects like Tum Bin, Dil Ka Rishta, Pinjar, Bhootnath, Hate Story 3, Baadshaho and Shikara. The actor also says that he has been lucky enough to work with some good writers, directors and co-actors. The actor since his debut always looked forward to do good stories. Right now also the actor is looking forward to do some good stories across platforms.

PRIYANSHU CHATTERJEE ON THE CHALLENGING PHASE OF HIS LIFE

Priyanshu Chatterjee reveals that for an actor the challenging face is never ending, the actor also says that he has been not in the light of media for a long period of time because of which many of the audience did not knew about his previous work. Like the audience did not knew about his Bengali films. This is indeed a challenging face for any actor that you are doing work but you are not getting that level of acknowledgement. He also says that he wants to do some good projects for the audience and he is looking forward to do so.

What are your views on the actor Priyanshu Chatterjee do let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ – (Swara Bhasker records statement in objectionable comments case)