Exclusive! Charu Shankar joins the cast of Nitya Mehra’s next

Actress Charu Shankar who was seen and loved in projects like Animal, Rocket Boys, Delhi Crime, Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway and others is now all set to collaborate with the director Nitya Mehra for her upcoming movie
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms in terms of movies and OTT series. Now, keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, we are back with the same. 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Charu Shankar will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Nyay – God if sin, yes you heard right, Actress Charu Shankar who was seen and loved in projects like animal, Rocket Boys, Delhi Crime, Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway and others is now all set to collaborate with the director Nitya Mehra for her upcoming movie titled Nyay – God of Sin.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to what different she has to offer with this movie.

