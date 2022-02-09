Exclusive! Child actor Druhi Pote was roped in for Salman Khan’s upcoming film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is one of the most anticipated movies and child artist Druhi has been roped in for the same, where she would be seen playing a pivotal role.

 

Druhi Pote

MUMBAI: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is one of the most anticipated movies by Salman Khan starring Pooja Hedge and Shehnaaz Gill.

The movie is directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of SK Films.

This movie would be Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut and even Raghav Juyal will be seen in the movie.

The movie is slated to release on the 22nd of December, 2022.

Salman Khan to showcase his art in first-ever solo show in India

As per sources, Druhi Pote has been roped in for a pivotal role in the movie, where she will be essaying the role of a young Pooja Hedge.

Druhi has been part of many television shows and it will be interesting to see her in the movie.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill was spotted shooting for the movie and the fans are excited to see her on the big screen.

This would be the first time Pooja Hedge will be sharing the screen space with superstar Salman Khan, and the actress is super excited to begin her journey.

Awesome! Jagapathi Babu to be part of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

 

